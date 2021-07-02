Short Interest in Royal Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RYFL) Grows By 100.0%

Royal Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RYFL) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:RYFL remained flat at $$19.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. Royal Financial has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.91.

Get Royal Financial alerts:

About Royal Financial

Royal Financial, Inc, through its subsidiary Royal Savings Bank, provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers savings, NOW, non-interest bearing checking, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and loans, such as one-to-four family, multi-family, commercial mortgage, business, and home equity loans.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.