Short Interest in Royal Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RYFL) Grows By 100.0%

Royal Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RYFL) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:RYFL remained flat at $$19.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. Royal Financial has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.91.
About Royal Financial
