Short Interest in Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Rises By 75.0%

Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:SPHRY opened at $11.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.77. Starpharma has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.87.

About Starpharma

Starpharma Holdings Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company offers VivaGel, a non-antibiotic therapy for the management and prevention of bacterial vaginosis. It also develops VivaGel condom, an antiviral condom; and DEP, a dendrimer drug delivery technology, including DEP docetaxel that is in Phase II clinical trials, DEP cabazitaxel that is in Phase 1 clinical trial, and DEP irinotecan that is in phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

