Short Interest in Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Drops By 36.4%

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the May 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SOMMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sumitomo Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Sumitomo Chemical stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,569. Sumitomo Chemical has a 12 month low of $14.37 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.03.

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in the petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

