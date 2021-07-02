Short Interest in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Decreases By 41.9%

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the May 31st total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 60,400 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 106.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 151,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 77,867 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 81,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 84.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the period. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th.

Shares of TESSCO Technologies stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,307. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.24. TESSCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.94.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $88.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.25 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. Equities research analysts predict that TESSCO Technologies will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.