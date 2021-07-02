Short Interest in Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Drops By 35.6%

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the May 31st total of 88,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKOMY opened at $46.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.59. Tokio Marine has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $55.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter. Tokio Marine had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 2.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tokio Marine will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tokio Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tokio Marine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

