Short Interest in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Expands By 60.2%

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, an increase of 60.2% from the May 31st total of 842,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 26,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TM opened at $175.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.06. Toyota Motor has a 1 year low of $118.66 and a 1 year high of $185.38.

TM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

