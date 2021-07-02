Short Interest in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Drops By 43.4%

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,200 shares, a decline of 43.4% from the May 31st total of 171,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 223,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NFJ stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.16. 152,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,770. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $15.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFJ. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the first quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the first quarter valued at $182,000.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

