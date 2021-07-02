Short Interest in Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Declines By 46.2%

Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the May 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wharf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

WARFY stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. Wharf has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $7.62.

Founded in 1886 with Hong Kong as its base, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock code: 0004) is the 17th company incorporated in Hong Kong and a premier company with a long history. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index since more than 50 years ago, Wharf is among the top local blue chips that is most actively traded and widely held.

