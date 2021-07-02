Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GCTAF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy alerts:

Shares of GCTAF opened at $33.45 on Tuesday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $48.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.82.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy comprises about 0.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.