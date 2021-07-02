Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Short Interest Update

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the May 31st total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 684,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SLVRF stock remained flat at $$0.51 during midday trading on Friday. 100,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,816. Silver One Resources has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.57.
About Silver One Resources
Featured Story: Trading Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Silver One Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver One Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.