Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Short Interest Update

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the May 31st total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 684,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SLVRF stock remained flat at $$0.51 during midday trading on Friday. 100,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,816. Silver One Resources has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.57.

Silver One Resources Inc, through its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Mexico, Canada, and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100%-interest in its flagship project the Candelaria Silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interests in the PeÃ±asco Quemado in the state of Sonora, La Frazada in the state of Nayarit, and Pluton in the state of Durango.

