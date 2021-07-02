Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Simpson Manufacturing Company Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products and software solutions, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. “

SSD has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $110.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $119.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.71.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $347.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Olosky bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.43 per share, with a total value of $46,972.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $226,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

