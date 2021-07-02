Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Short Interest Down 40.4% in June

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the May 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:BLCN opened at $47.32 on Friday. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $53.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.42.

Get Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLCN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 5,698.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 131,343 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,504,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $975,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $919,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $749,000.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.