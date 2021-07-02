SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Position Cut by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,851,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,673 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $38,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 12.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,052,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,391,000 after buying an additional 327,267 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 60.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 87,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 10.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 128,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 11,859 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 16.7% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,940,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,871,000 after purchasing an additional 419,801 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 6.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,888,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,172,000 after purchasing an additional 165,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $122,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,689,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,202,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 65,907 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $958,946.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 273,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,975,220.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,644,624 shares of company stock worth $124,853,641 in the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SITC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SITE Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

NYSE:SITC opened at $15.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -753.50 and a beta of 1.73. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $15.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 4.12%. SITE Centers’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.48%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

