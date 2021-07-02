SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,380,000 shares, a growth of 54.0% from the May 31st total of 6,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of SLM opened at $20.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.96. SLM has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a return on equity of 58.89% and a net margin of 49.65%. The business had revenue of $331.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SLM will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 5.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SLM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SLM in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

