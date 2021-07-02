Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) by 579.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 198,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,522 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Smart Sand were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Smart Sand by 167.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 291,392 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smart Sand by 348.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 254,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 197,408 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Smart Sand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Smart Sand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smart Sand by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 34,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SND opened at $3.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $148.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Smart Sand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $4.16.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $27.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Smart Sand, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In related news, COO William John Young sold 47,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $136,967.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

Recommended Story: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND).

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.