Smurfit Kappa Group’s (SKG) Add Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their add rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SKG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) target price on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 4,147 ($54.18) to GBX 4,623 ($60.40) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group stock opened at GBX 3,933 ($51.38) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £10.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.60, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of £112.06. Smurfit Kappa Group has a one year low of GBX 2,380 ($31.09) and a one year high of GBX 3,998 ($52.23).

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

