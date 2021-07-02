SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,656,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,476 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.46% of SOC Telemed worth $16,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in SOC Telemed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of SOC Telemed stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.73. SOC Telemed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.09.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SOC Telemed, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

