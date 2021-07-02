Societe Generale Lowers Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) to Hold

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KNRRY opened at $27.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.28. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $35.82.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.