Societe Generale Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)

Societe Generale restated their buy rating on shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONRY opened at $67.85 on Tuesday. Moncler has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.68.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

