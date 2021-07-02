Societe Generale Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)

Societe Generale restated their buy rating on shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONRY opened at $67.85 on Tuesday. Moncler has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.68.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

