Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Given a €32.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GLE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Société Générale Société anonyme presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €22.50 ($26.47).

EPA GLE opened at €25.70 ($30.24) on Monday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of €41.88 ($49.27) and a 12 month high of €52.26 ($61.48). The company has a 50-day moving average of €25.31.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

