Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 20,552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 253,207 shares.The stock last traded at $19.26 and had previously closed at $18.62.

Several analysts have weighed in on SOHU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Sohu.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $781.48 million, a PE ratio of -44.13 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.88.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The information services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $222.09 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sohu.com Limited will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOHU. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after buying an additional 167,536 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 22,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 94,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. 40.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

