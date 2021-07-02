Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035 over the last three months. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

NYSE:SYY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,433. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The company has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

