Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in MSCI by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Shares of MSCI traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $536.10. 778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,395. The stock has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.91 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $336.03 and a 52-week high of $543.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $484.10.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 39.85%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSCI. Oppenheimer upped their price target on MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.86.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Recommended Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.