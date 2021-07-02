Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $703,000 Stock Holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Anaplan by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,641,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,626,000 after acquiring an additional 65,218 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Anaplan by 1,912.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,020,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721,157 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Anaplan by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,904,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,420,000 after acquiring an additional 20,761 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in Anaplan by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,913,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,175,000 after acquiring an additional 799,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in Anaplan by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,326,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,149,000 after acquiring an additional 713,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Shares of PLAN stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $53.69. The stock had a trading volume of 7,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,001. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.58. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -45.42 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.51 and a 12-month high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLAN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $2,711,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,344,485 shares in the company, valued at $81,018,666.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $44,712.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,906.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,980 shares of company stock valued at $11,337,214. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.