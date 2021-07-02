Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 17,580 KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in KE by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in KE by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in KE by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in KE during the 4th quarter valued at $1,346,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in KE during the 4th quarter valued at $1,035,000. 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of KE in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.96.

Shares of KE stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $46.03. 23,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,316,959. The company has a market cap of $41.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 313.00. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.00.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 billion. The company’s revenue was up 190.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

