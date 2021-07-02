Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 2,830 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.63.

WY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.34. The company had a trading volume of 11,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,742,343. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $41.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.88. The stock has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 52.71%.

In other news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.56 per share, with a total value of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $617,361.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.