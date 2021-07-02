Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Short Interest Up 44.8% in June

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 761,700 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the May 31st total of 526,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of SONN stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.65. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $7.89.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sonnet BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other Sonnet BioTherapeutics news, CEO Pankaj Mohan purchased 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $88,200 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 255,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 9,206 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 3.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

