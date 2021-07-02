Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Shares Gap Up to $98.25

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $98.25, but opened at $101.23. Sony Group shares last traded at $101.06, with a volume of 5,317 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SONY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $123.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 21.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Company Profile (NYSE:SONY)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

