Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Shares Gap Up to $98.25

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $98.25, but opened at $101.23. Sony Group shares last traded at $101.06, with a volume of 5,317 shares traded.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on SONY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $123.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80.
Sony Group Company Profile (NYSE:SONY)
Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.
