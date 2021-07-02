South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SOUHY. Macquarie raised shares of South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of South32 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of South32 from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

SOUHY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.10. 24,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. South32 has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $12.17.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

