Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.77 Million

Analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) will report sales of $26.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.80 million and the lowest is $26.74 million. Southern First Bancshares posted sales of $28.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full-year sales of $107.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.41 million to $107.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $110.94 million, with estimates ranging from $109.87 million to $112.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $27.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.48 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 21.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after acquiring an additional 13,470 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $3,212,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 275.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $51.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $405.84 million, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.46. Southern First Bancshares has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $56.42.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

