Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Lifted to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Southwest Gas from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.

Shares of SWX stock opened at $66.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Southwest Gas has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.15.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $885.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $201,152.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,984,000 after acquiring an additional 64,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 5,092.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

