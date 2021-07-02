SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 8.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 5.2% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

GLD traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $166.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,521,170. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.68. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

