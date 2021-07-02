SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 1,058.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 59.9% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period.

Shares of GNR opened at $53.28 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $57.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.41.

