Spring Creek Capital LLC Invests $1.49 Million in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU)

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGGRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Growth during the first quarter worth $7,989,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Agile Growth during the first quarter worth $4,965,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Agile Growth during the first quarter worth $2,979,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agile Growth during the first quarter worth $1,984,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in Agile Growth during the first quarter worth $1,984,000.

NASDAQ AGGRU traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $9.97. 70 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,192. Agile Growth Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.99.

Agile Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

