Spring Creek Capital LLC Invests $1.93 Million in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO)

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned about 2.90% of Virtuoso Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $360,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,274,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,903,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,257,000.

NASDAQ:VOSO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,304. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $10.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

