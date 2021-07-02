Spring Creek Capital LLC Invests $1.99 Million in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:DCRCU)

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:DCRCU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III during the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III during the 1st quarter valued at $548,000.

Shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III stock remained flat at $$11.20 during trading on Friday. 11,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,471. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $14.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.57.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

