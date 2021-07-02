Spring Creek Capital LLC Invests $996,000 in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU)

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $201,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $349,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $500,000.

OTCMKTS:ZWRKU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,283. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96. Z-Work Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $11.24.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

