Spring Creek Capital LLC Takes Position in EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU)

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS EJFAU remained flat at $$9.98 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 14,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,673. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

