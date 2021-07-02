Spring Creek Capital LLC Takes Position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB)

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned about 0.22% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KVSB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,145,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,018,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $734,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KVSB traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $9.86. 129,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,041. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.08. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

