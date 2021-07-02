Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Holdings Raised by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 15.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the period. Sprouts Farmers Market makes up approximately 0.1% of AGF Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SFM. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 582,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,714,000 after buying an additional 140,041 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 939,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,884,000 after buying an additional 678,402 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth $6,917,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth $337,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.66. The stock had a trading volume of 46,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,546. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.65.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $694,892.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $60,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SFM. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

