SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,034 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.60% of SPX FLOW worth $42,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,748,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,368,000 after purchasing an additional 315,146 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter worth about $34,871,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after buying an additional 157,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,620,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of FLOW stock opened at $65.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.81. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.65 and a 1-year high of $71.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.02.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.62 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

