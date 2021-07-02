Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A lessened its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 58.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,167 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Square were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in Square by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Square by 41.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total value of $20,198,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,262,141 shares of company stock valued at $294,219,933. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.08.

Shares of SQ stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,878,659. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.14 and a 1-year high of $283.19. The firm has a market cap of $109.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 345.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.36.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

