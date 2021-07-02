SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SSE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SSE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upgraded SSE from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of SSE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SSE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

SSEZY stock opened at $20.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.29. SSE has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $22.46.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

