SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 354.75 ($4.63).

SSPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, June 4th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 348 ($4.55) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Get SSP Group alerts:

In other news, insider Judy Vezmar purchased 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of £6,421.60 ($8,389.86).

SSPG traded up GBX 1.53 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 279.23 ($3.65). 1,435,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,593. The firm has a market cap of £2.22 billion and a PE ratio of -2.48. SSP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 170.30 ($2.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 399.70 ($5.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 306.83.

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.