Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.340-$3.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Steel Dynamics stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.71. The stock had a trading volume of 17,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,730. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $66.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.08.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

STLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Steel Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.10.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $4,659,206.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,125,417.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,348.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 294,085 shares of company stock worth $18,528,260. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.