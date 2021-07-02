Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.340-$3.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of STLD traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.71. 17,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,730. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Steel Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.10.

In other news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,536 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,348.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $4,659,206.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,125,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,260 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

