Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.340-$3.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of STLD traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.71. 17,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,730. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.95.
Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Steel Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.10.
In other news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,536 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,348.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $4,659,206.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,125,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,260 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Steel Dynamics Company Profile
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.
