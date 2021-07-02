STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Given New C$1.90 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.70 to C$1.90 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNVVF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on STEP Energy Services from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of STEP Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

STEP Energy Services stock opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. STEP Energy Services has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

