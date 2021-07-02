Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on STXS. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Stereotaxis from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Stereotaxis stock opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $709.27 million, a PE ratio of -95.69 and a beta of 1.56. Stereotaxis has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.87.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stereotaxis will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STXS. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Stereotaxis by 301.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 57.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

