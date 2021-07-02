stETH (STETH) Price Hits $704.92 on Major Exchanges

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 2nd. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH coin can now be purchased for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00045161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00126297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00169605 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,324.36 or 1.00320012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002939 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . The official website for stETH is lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

