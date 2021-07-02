Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,850,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 191,745 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 1.04% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $18,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $161,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 10,448 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 389.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 362,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 288,104 shares during the period. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.71. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $17.74.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.80 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 653.70% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. Research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $92,671.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,956 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.72.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

